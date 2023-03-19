The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) will look to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:40 PM.

TCU vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TBS

TCU Stats Insights

TCU has put together a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs rank 39th.

The Horned Frogs' 75.1 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 72.8 the Bulldogs allow.

When TCU allows fewer than 87.4 points, it is 20-11.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

At home, TCU scores 77.9 points per game. Away, it scores 72.4.

In 2022-23 the Horned Frogs are conceding 12.8 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than away (76.3).

TCU knocks down more 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.2%) than on the road (28.5%).

TCU Schedule