Sunday's game at UNT Coliseum has the North Texas Mean Green (27-7) going head-to-head against the Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) at 4:00 PM (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for North Texas, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sam Houston vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Sam Houston vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 65, Sam Houston 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-4.2)

North Texas (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 125.0

North Texas' record against the spread so far this season is 15-14-0, and Sam Houston's is 15-11-0. The Mean Green have a 14-15-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bearkats have a record of 10-16-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the past 10 contests, North Texas has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Sam Houston has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats have a +459 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.9 points per game. They're putting up 72.7 points per game, 155th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.8 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball.

The 33.9 rebounds per game Sam Houston accumulates rank 58th in college basketball, 7.3 more than the 26.6 its opponents grab.

Sam Houston knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 38.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.2%.

Sam Houston has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.5 per game (245th in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (14th in college basketball).

