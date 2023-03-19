The Duquesne Dukes (20-12) and the Rice Owls (18-15) meet at Ocean Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloSports. The matchup has no line set.

Rice vs. Duquesne Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Owls Betting Records & Stats

The Owls have gone over in 19 of their 29 games with a set total (65.5%).

Rice is 13-16-0 against the spread this season.

Duquesne (14-15-0 ATS) has covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 3.5% more often than Rice (13-16-0) this year.

Rice vs. Duquesne Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duquesne 74.8 151.5 70.9 147.3 143.4 Rice 76.7 151.5 76.4 147.3 147.2

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

Rice has gone 3-7 over its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Owls' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Owls' 76.7 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 70.9 the Dukes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Rice is 11-7 against the spread and 15-7 overall.

Duquesne vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duquesne 14-15-0 16-13-0 Rice 13-16-0 19-10-0

Rice vs. Duquesne Home/Away Splits

Duquesne Rice 16-4 Home Record 11-7 3-7 Away Record 6-7 8-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 7-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

