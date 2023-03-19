Ocean Center is where the Duquesne Dukes (20-12) and Rice Owls (18-15) will match up on Sunday at 1:30 PM ET. Quincy Olivari is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on FloSports.

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Rice's Last Game

Rice dropped its most recent game to UAB, 87-60, on Thursday. Travis Evee led the way with 20 points, plus two boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Travis Evee 20 2 2 0 0 4 Max Fiedler 14 1 5 0 1 0 Mekhi Mason 6 1 2 0 0 2

Rice Players to Watch

Olivari paces the Owls in scoring (18.8 points per game), and posts 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Max Fiedler leads the Owls in rebounding (7.4 per game) and assists (5.1), and posts 10.7 points. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Evee gives the Owls 15.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Cameron Sheffield is posting 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Owls receive 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Mekhi Mason.

Rice Top Performers (Last 10 Games)