Gonzaga vs. TCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 West Region bracket matchup against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:40 PM on TBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 157.5.
Gonzaga vs. TCU Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Gonzaga
|-4.5
|157.5
Gonzaga vs TCU Betting Records & Stats
- The Bulldogs have a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Gonzaga has won 19 of its 21 games, or 90.5%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.
- TCU's ATS record is 14-18-0 this year.
- This season, the Horned Frogs have been victorious five times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that TCU has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Gonzaga vs. TCU Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 157.5
|% of Games Over 157.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Gonzaga
|15
|48.4%
|87.4
|162.5
|72.8
|140.8
|155
|TCU
|5
|15.6%
|75.1
|162.5
|68
|140.8
|142.1
Additional Gonzaga vs TCU Insights & Trends
- Gonzaga is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Bulldogs have gone over the total seven times.
- TCU has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- The Horned Frogs have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
- The 87.4 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 19.4 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (68).
- Gonzaga has a 12-12 record against the spread and a 25-2 record overall when putting up more than 68 points.
- The Horned Frogs put up an average of 75.1 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 72.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 72.8 points, TCU is 13-6 against the spread and 18-3 overall.
Gonzaga vs. TCU Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Gonzaga
|13-18-0
|12-15
|17-14-0
|TCU
|14-18-0
|4-3
|15-17-0
Gonzaga vs. TCU Home/Away Splits
|Gonzaga
|TCU
|14-1
|Home Record
|13-4
|7-2
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-8-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|92.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.9
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.4
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-7-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
