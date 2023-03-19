Baylor vs. Creighton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) are set to take on the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) with a Sweet 16 berth in the South Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Ball Arena. Baylor is a 1.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on TBS. The point total for the matchup is set at 143.5.
Baylor vs. Creighton Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Baylor
|-1.5
|143.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Baylor vs Creighton Betting Records & Stats
- So far this season, the Bears have put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Baylor has won 14 of its 22 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Bears.
- So far this year, Creighton has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread.
- This season, the Bluejays have been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Creighton has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Baylor vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Baylor
|19
|61.3%
|77.1
|153.6
|69.8
|138.1
|145.3
|Creighton
|16
|55.2%
|76.5
|153.6
|68.3
|138.1
|145.4
Additional Baylor vs Creighton Insights & Trends
- Baylor has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Bears have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- Creighton has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- Five of the Bluejays' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Bears put up 8.8 more points per game (77.1) than the Bluejays allow (68.3).
- Baylor is 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- The Bluejays put up 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (69.8).
- When it scores more than 69.8 points, Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Baylor
|17-14-0
|14-12
|17-14-0
|Creighton
|14-15-0
|2-2
|12-17-0
Baylor vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits
|Baylor
|Creighton
|14-3
|Home Record
|13-2
|5-5
|Away Record
|5-6
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.3
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.5
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-9-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.