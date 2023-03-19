The NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Sunday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Baylor Bears against the Creighton Bluejays at 7:10 PM ET. The Bears' Adam Flagler and the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Creighton

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

TBS

Baylor's Last Game

Baylor won its previous game versus UCSB, 74-56, on Friday. Flagler led the way with 18 points, plus one rebounds and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Flagler 18 1 5 1 0 3 LJ Cryer 15 0 1 0 0 1 Caleb Lohner 13 5 0 0 0 1

Baylor Players to Watch

Keyonte George is tops on the Bears at 15.6 points per game, while also putting up 2.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Jalen Bridges is tops on the Bears at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.1 assists and 10.2 points.

LJ Cryer posts 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Flo Thamba is putting up 5 points, 0.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)