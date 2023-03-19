The NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Sunday features a second-round matchup that pits the Baylor Bears against the Creighton Bluejays at 7:10 PM ET. The Bears' Adam Flagler and the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Creighton

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

TV: TBS

Baylor's Last Game

Baylor won its previous game against UCSB, 74-56, on Friday. Flagler led the way with 18 points, plus one rebounds and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Flagler 18 1 5 1 0 3 LJ Cryer 15 0 1 0 0 1 Caleb Lohner 13 5 0 0 0 1

Baylor Players to Watch

Keyonte George averages 15.6 points and 2.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.2 rebounds, shooting 38.3% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Bridges is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also averages 10.2 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1 block.

LJ Cryer averages 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 41.8% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Flo Thamba posts 5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)