The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) on Sunday at 7:10 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TBS

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Baylor is 17-15-1 ATS this season.

A total of 17 out of the Bears' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.

Creighton has compiled a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 32 times this season.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Baylor's national championship odds (+2000) place it 12th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 15th-best.

The Bears' national championship odds have decreased from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 77th-biggest change among all teams.

Baylor's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

