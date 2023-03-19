Baylor vs. Creighton: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) on Sunday at 7:10 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup.
Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Baylor vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Creighton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-1.5)
|145.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Baylor (-1)
|146
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Baylor (-1)
|145.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Baylor is 17-15-1 ATS this season.
- A total of 17 out of the Bears' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Creighton has compiled a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 32 times this season.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Baylor's national championship odds (+2000) place it 12th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 15th-best.
- The Bears' national championship odds have decreased from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 77th-biggest change among all teams.
- Baylor's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.