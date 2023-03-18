Saturday's game at Wells Fargo Arena has the Texas Longhorns (27-8) going head to head against the Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) at 7:45 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 75-68 victory for Texas, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 140.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Texas -5.5

Texas -5.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -250, Penn State +200

Texas vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Penn State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Penn State

Pick ATS: Texas (-5.5)



Texas (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Texas' record against the spread so far this season is 17-16-0, and Penn State's is 20-12-0. A total of 15 out of the Longhorns' games this season have hit the over, and 18 of the Nittany Lions' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 150.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Penn State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game (scoring 77.9 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +374 scoring differential overall.

Texas averages 31.9 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.5% from deep while its opponents hit 32.4% from long range.

The Longhorns rank 51st in college basketball with 98.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 38th in college basketball defensively with 85.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (100th in college basketball action), 4.1 fewer than the 15.2 it forces on average (20th in college basketball).

