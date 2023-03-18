The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) take to the court against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) with a Sweet 16 spot in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-5.5) 138.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Texas (-5.5) 139.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Texas has put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Longhorns' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Penn State has put together a 22-11-1 record against the spread this season.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 34 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), Texas is fifth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1200, which is the 74th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.