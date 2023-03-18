Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) matching up at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 61-51 loss to Iowa State in their most recent game on Sunday.

Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53

Texas Schedule Analysis

On January 25, the Longhorns registered their signature win of the season, a 78-58 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25.

The Longhorns have nine wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Texas has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25

74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 35) on January 22

Texas Performance Insights