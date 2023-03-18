Texas vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) matching up at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Longhorns are coming off of a 61-51 loss to Iowa State in their most recent game on Sunday.
Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53
Texas Schedule Analysis
- On January 25, the Longhorns registered their signature win of the season, a 78-58 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Longhorns have nine wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
- Texas has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 35) on January 22
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns' +538 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 57.5 per outing (31st in college basketball).
- Texas is tallying 72.3 points per game this season in conference action, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (73.3).
- Offensively, the Longhorns have fared better at home this season, scoring 78.7 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Texas is surrendering 53.8 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 63.9.
- The Longhorns have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 66.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.2 points fewer than the 73.3 they've scored this year.
