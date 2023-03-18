Texas vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) squaring off at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Longhorns head into this game on the heels of a 61-51 loss to Iowa State on Sunday.
Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns' signature win this season came in a 78-58 victory against the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners on January 25.
- The Longhorns have nine wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
- Texas has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27
- 62-48 over USC (No. 36) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns average 73.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per outing (32nd in college basketball). They have a +538 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game.
- In conference contests, Texas averages fewer points per game (72.3) than its overall average (73.3).
- The Longhorns are posting 78.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 71.9 points per contest.
- Defensively, Texas has been better in home games this season, ceding 53.8 points per game, compared to 63.9 in away games.
- On offense, the Longhorns have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 66.1 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 73.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.