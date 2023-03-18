How to Watch Houston vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) enter play in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) on Saturday at 7:10 PM. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket.
Houston vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TBS
Houston Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- Houston is 26-0 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 13th.
- The Cougars score 7.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Tigers allow (67.3).
- Houston has a 25-0 record when putting up more than 67.3 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Houston is posting 77.3 points per game this year at home, which is 1.7 more points than it is averaging on the road (75.6).
- In 2022-23, the Cougars are giving up 54.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 60.9.
- Houston is averaging 7.9 treys per game with a 34% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 5.299999999999997% points worse than it is averaging in away games (8.8, 39.3%).
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 69-48
|Dickies Arena
|3/12/2023
|Memphis
|L 75-65
|Dickies Arena
|3/16/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 63-52
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/18/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
