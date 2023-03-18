The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Saturday features a second-round matchup that pits the Houston Cougars against the Auburn Tigers at 7:10 PM ET. The Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Tigers' Johni Broome are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Houston vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Houston's Last Game

In its most recent game, Houston defeated Northern Kentucky on Thursday, 63-52. Its high scorer was Jarace Walker with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarace Walker 16 6 1 0 2 0 Jamal Shead 13 3 6 1 1 1 J'wan Roberts 11 12 4 0 1 0

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser is tops on his team in points per game (16.7), and also puts up 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.9), and also puts up 10.4 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead paces his squad in assists per contest (5.4), and also averages 10.4 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Walker posts 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor.

Tramon Mark puts up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)