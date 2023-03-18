Saturday's game between the Houston Cougars (32-3) and Auburn Tigers (21-12) going head to head at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 72-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Houston is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 132.5 total.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Houston -5.5

Houston -5.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -250, Auburn +200

Houston vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 72, Auburn 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Houston (-5.5)



Houston (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



Houston has a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season compared to Auburn, who is 16-14-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cougars are 14-18-0 and the Tigers are 17-13-0. The two teams score 147.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than this matchup's total. Houston has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 contests. Auburn has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 74.7 points per game to rank 107th in college basketball while giving up 56.4 per contest to rank second in college basketball) and have a +641 scoring differential overall.

Houston wins the rebound battle by 8.5 boards on average. It collects 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 13th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.5 per contest.

Houston connects on 1.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.7 (134th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Cougars average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in college basketball), and allow 76 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has committed 3.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (17th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.4 (73rd in college basketball).

