Baylor vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Baylor Bears (19-12) and Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) squaring off at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at TBA on March 18.
The Bears fell in their last matchup 74-63 against Iowa State on Friday.
Baylor vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Baylor vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears captured their best win of the season on November 26, when they beat the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 75-70.
- The Bears have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 23rd-most.
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26
- 63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on February 1
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears average 72 points per game (58th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per contest (132nd in college basketball). They have a +287 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game.
- In conference games, Baylor puts up fewer points per game (69.6) than its overall average (72).
- At home, the Bears are averaging 3.1 more points per game (73.1) than they are in away games (70).
- When playing at home, Baylor is giving up 10.5 fewer points per game (57.3) than in road games (67.8).
- The Bears have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 68.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.5 points fewer than the 72 they've scored this year.
