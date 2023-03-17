Texas A&M-CC vs. Wyoming Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest at Arena-Auditorium has the Wyoming Cowgirls (22-10) taking on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-11) at 8:30 PM ET on March 17. Our computer prediction projects a 66-56 victory for Wyoming, who are favored by our model.
The Islanders lost their most recent matchup 65-53 against Lamar on Wednesday.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming
Texas A&M-CC vs. Wyoming Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wyoming 66, Texas A&M-CC 56
Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis
- The Islanders' signature win this season came against the Texas State Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 148) in our computer rankings. The Islanders took home the 56-47 win on the road on December 16.
- The Cowgirls have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Texas A&M-CC is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.
Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-47 on the road over Texas State (No. 148) on December 16
- 61-59 on the road over Lamar (No. 183) on January 19
- 65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 238) on December 3
- 83-58 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on February 23
- 61-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on March 1
Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights
- The Islanders have a +198 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 62.4 points per game, 240th in college basketball, and are allowing 55.8 per contest to rank 19th in college basketball.
- Texas A&M-CC has averaged 2.8 more points in Southland games (65.2) than overall (62.4).
- At home, the Islanders average 67.1 points per game. Away, they score 59.8.
- At home Texas A&M-CC is allowing 52.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than it is on the road (56.5).
- The Islanders are putting up 65.2 points per game in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 62.4.
