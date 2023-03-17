Friday's contest at Arena-Auditorium has the Wyoming Cowgirls (22-10) taking on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-11) at 8:30 PM ET on March 17. Our computer prediction projects a 66-56 victory for Wyoming, who are favored by our model.

The Islanders lost their most recent matchup 65-53 against Lamar on Wednesday.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Wyoming 66, Texas A&M-CC 56

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

The Islanders' signature win this season came against the Texas State Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 148) in our computer rankings. The Islanders took home the 56-47 win on the road on December 16.

The Cowgirls have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Texas A&M-CC is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins

56-47 on the road over Texas State (No. 148) on December 16

61-59 on the road over Lamar (No. 183) on January 19

65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 238) on December 3

83-58 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on February 23

61-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on March 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights