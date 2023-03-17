TCU vs. Arizona State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) are 5.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) on Friday, beginning at 10:05 PM on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 6-11 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.5.
TCU vs. Arizona State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|TCU
|-5.5
|142.5
TCU Betting Records & Stats
- TCU's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 142.5 points 18 times.
- TCU's outings this year have an average point total of 143.1, 0.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Horned Frogs are 14-17-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, TCU has been favored 18 times and won 13, or 72.2%, of those games.
- This season, TCU has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- TCU has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
TCU vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|TCU
|18
|58.1%
|75.2
|146.3
|67.9
|135.8
|142.1
|Arizona State
|10
|32.3%
|71.1
|146.3
|67.9
|135.8
|137.7
Additional TCU Insights & Trends
- TCU has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- The Horned Frogs have gone over the total twice in their past 10 games.
- The Horned Frogs put up 75.2 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 67.9 the Sun Devils give up.
- When TCU puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 13-7 against the spread and 18-4 overall.
TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|TCU
|14-17-0
|6-7
|15-16-0
|Arizona State
|13-18-0
|4-3
|15-16-0
TCU vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits
|TCU
|Arizona State
|13-4
|Home Record
|10-5
|4-7
|Away Record
|7-6
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-10-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.1
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.5
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
