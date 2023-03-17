A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) hit the court against the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest begins at 10:05 PM.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

In games TCU shoots better than 40.0% from the field, it is 18-7 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 91st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sun Devils rank 107th.

The 75.2 points per game the Horned Frogs score are 7.3 more points than the Sun Devils give up (67.9).

TCU has an 18-4 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

Offensively TCU has fared better when playing at home this season, posting 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs are allowing 63.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 76.3.

TCU is making 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it is averaging in road games (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Schedule