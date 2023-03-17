The TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) are slated to square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Ball Arena, with a tip-off time of 10:05 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Damion Baugh and Desmond Cambridge are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: truTV | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

TCU's Last Game

TCU dropped its previous game to Texas, 66-60, on Friday. Mike Miles was its top scorer with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mike Miles 15 2 2 1 0 3 Charles O'Bannon Jr. 12 3 1 1 1 2 JaKobe Coles 8 4 2 0 1 1

Arizona State's Last Game

Arizona State was victorious in its most recent game against Nevada, 98-73, on Wednesday. DJ Horne was its high scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DJ Horne 20 3 2 0 0 4 Desmond Cambridge 17 2 6 0 1 1 Neal Jamiya 16 4 2 3 0 1

TCU Players to Watch

Baugh paces his team in assists per contest (5.8), and also posts 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Emanuel Miller paces his squad in rebounds per game (6.6), and also posts 12.4 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Miles leads his team in points per contest (17.3), and also puts up 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

JaKobe Coles averages 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor.

Charles O'Bannon Jr. averages 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Cambridge paces the Sun Devils in scoring (13.8 points per game) and assists (2.3), and produces 3.5 rebounds. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Frankie Collins is posting a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. He's also contributing 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds, sinking 39.8% of his shots from the floor.

Warren Washington tops the Sun Devils in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 9.2 points and 1.5 assists. He also posts 0.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Horne is putting up 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 36.5% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

The Sun Devils receive 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Devan Cambridge.

TCU Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damion Baugh 12.1 5.2 6.8 1.8 0.2 0.9 Emanuel Miller 10.9 6.9 1.7 0.8 1.1 0.5 JaKobe Coles 9.6 3.3 1.3 0.7 0.7 0.6 Micah Peavy 7 3 1.1 1.3 0.7 1 Shahada Wells 6.4 3 2.2 0.9 0.2 0.4

Arizona State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)