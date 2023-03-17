The NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Friday features a first-round matchup that pits the TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) at 10:05 PM ET. The Horned Frogs' Damion Baugh and the Sun Devils' Desmond Cambridge are two players to watch in this contest.

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

TCU's Last Game

TCU lost its previous game to Texas, 66-60, on Friday. Mike Miles was its leading scorer with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mike Miles 15 2 2 1 0 3 Charles O'Bannon Jr. 12 3 1 1 1 2 JaKobe Coles 8 4 2 0 1 1

TCU Players to Watch

Baugh paces his team in assists per game (5.8), and also posts 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Emanuel Miller paces the Horned Frogs at 6.6 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 12.4 points.

Miles puts up a team-high 17.3 points per contest. He is also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

JaKobe Coles is posting 8.6 points, 1.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Charles O'Bannon Jr. posts 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 1 block.

TCU Top Performers (Last 10 Games)