The No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) will be trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the West Region bracket tips off at 10:05 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: truTV

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-5.5) 141.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings TCU (-5.5) 142.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

TCU has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

A total of 16 out of the Horned Frogs' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.

Arizona State has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.

Sun Devils games have gone over the point total 18 out of 35 times this season.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 TCU is 18th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).

Oddsmakers have moved the Horned Frogs' national championship odds down from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +6000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 69th-biggest change.

With odds of +6000, TCU has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

