The No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) will be trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the West Region bracket tips off at 10:05 PM.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-5.5) 141.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings TCU (-5.5) 142.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

  • TCU has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • A total of 16 out of the Horned Frogs' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Arizona State has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.
  • Sun Devils games have gone over the point total 18 out of 35 times this season.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • TCU is 18th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Horned Frogs' national championship odds down from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +6000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 69th-biggest change.
  • With odds of +6000, TCU has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

