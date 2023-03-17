The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 4:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Creighton has a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 35th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack rank 53rd.

The Bluejays average 5.8 more points per game (76.6) than the Wolf Pack give up (70.8).

Creighton is 17-6 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

This season, NC State has a 16-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 272nd.

The Wolf Pack score an average of 78.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

NC State has a 19-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton is posting 79.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.8 more points than it is averaging on the road (72.5).

The Bluejays surrender 62.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 70.6 away from home.

Creighton is sinking 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

NC State Home & Away Comparison

At home, NC State averages 83.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 71.7.

In 2022-23 the Wolf Pack are conceding 2.3 fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (72.1).

At home, NC State sinks 9.1 trifectas per game, one more than it averages away (8.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ DePaul W 84-70 Wintrust Arena 3/9/2023 Villanova W 87-74 Madison Square Garden 3/10/2023 Xavier L 82-60 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 NC State - Ball Arena

NC State Schedule