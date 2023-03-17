How to Watch Baylor vs. UCSB on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) will look to beat the No. 14 seed UCSB Gauchos (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Ball Arena. This matchup tips off at 1:30 PM.
Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Gauchos have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Baylor has a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Bears are the 266th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos rank 302nd.
- The 77.2 points per game the Bears record are 11.6 more points than the Gauchos allow (65.6).
- Baylor is 18-6 when scoring more than 65.6 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison
- Baylor is scoring 82.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.1 more points than it is averaging on the road (71.1).
- When playing at home, the Bears are ceding 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than when playing on the road (75.9).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Baylor has fared better at home this year, draining 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 74-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|3/4/2023
|Iowa State
|L 73-58
|Ferrell Center
|3/9/2023
|Iowa State
|L 78-72
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Ball Arena
