Top Baylor Players to Watch vs. UCSB - First Round
The NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Friday features a first-round matchup that pits the Baylor Bears (22-10) against the UCSB Gauchos (27-7) at 1:30 PM ET. The Bears' Adam Flagler and the Gauchos' Ajay Mitchell are two players to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Baylor vs. UCSB
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Baylor's Last Game
In its most recent game, Baylor fell to Iowa State on Thursday, 78-72. Its top scorer was Jalen Bridges with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Bridges
|28
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|Adam Flagler
|14
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|Keyonte George
|11
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
Baylor Players to Watch
Flagler is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also posts 15.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Keyonte George puts up 15.8 points and 2.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.2 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Brides leads his team in rebounds per contest (5.8), and also puts up 10.3 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1 block.
LJ Cryer is averaging 14.5 points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Flo Thamba puts up 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Flagler
|16.1
|2.6
|4.5
|0.9
|0
|2.4
|Jalen Bridges
|11.5
|5.7
|1.3
|1.1
|0.9
|1.6
|LJ Cryer
|14
|2
|2.3
|0.3
|0
|2.9
|Keyonte George
|11.1
|3.2
|1.9
|1.3
|0.1
|2
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|5.7
|4.7
|0.5
|0.4
|0.4
|0.6
