Baylor vs. UCSB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) and the No. 14 seed UCSB Gauchos (27-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 1:30 PM. The matchup airs on TNT.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. UCSB matchup.
Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Baylor vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|UCSB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-10.5)
|144.5
|-650
|+450
|DraftKings
|Baylor (-11)
|144.5
|-625
|+470
|PointsBet
|Baylor (-10.5)
|144
|-714
|+475
Baylor vs. UCSB Betting Trends
- Baylor is 16-15-1 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 17 out of the Bears' 32 games have gone over the point total.
- UCSB has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
- A total of 19 Gauchos games this season have hit the over.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Baylor is 10th-best in the country. It is far below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Bears have had the 77th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1500 at the start of the season to +2000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Baylor has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
