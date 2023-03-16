The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the No. 15 seed Colgate Raiders (26-8) meet on Thursday at 7:25 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.

Texas vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

In games Texas shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 17-3 overall.

The Longhorns are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 228th.

The Longhorns average 8.8 more points per game (77.8) than the Raiders allow (69).

Texas is 20-6 when scoring more than 69 points.

Colgate Stats Insights

The Raiders' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (42%).

Colgate has compiled a 22-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Raiders are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 164th.

The Raiders' 78.6 points per game are 11.2 more points than the 67.4 the Longhorns give up.

When Colgate allows fewer than 77.8 points, it is 22-3.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Texas is averaging 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than it is when playing on the road (69.4).

Defensively the Longhorns have been better in home games this season, allowing 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 in road games.

In home games, Texas is sinking 1.8 more threes per game (8.1) than in road games (6.3). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to when playing on the road (31.8%).

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

At home, Colgate averages 81.5 points per game. On the road, it scores 75.2.

At home the Raiders are giving up 68.8 points per game, 0.1 more than they are away (68.7).

At home, Colgate knocks down 8.4 3-pointers per game, 0.5 more than it averages away (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (40.1%) than on the road (41.1%).

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/9/2023 Oklahoma State W 60-47 T-Mobile Center 3/10/2023 TCU W 66-60 T-Mobile Center 3/11/2023 Kansas W 76-56 T-Mobile Center 3/16/2023 Colgate - Wells Fargo Arena

Colgate Schedule