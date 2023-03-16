Texas vs. Colgate: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the No. 15 seed Colgate Raiders (26-8) will meet on Thursday at 7:25 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TBS.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Colgate matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Texas vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Colgate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-13.5)
|150.5
|-1100
|+700
|DraftKings
|Texas (-13)
|150
|-1050
|+700
|PointsBet
|Texas (-13.5)
|147
|-1250
|+750
Texas vs. Colgate Betting Trends
- Texas has covered 17 times in 34 games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 34 games have hit the over.
- Colgate has compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this year, 19 out of the Raiders' 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, sixth-best in college basketball.
- The Longhorns have had the 75th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +1400.
- The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
