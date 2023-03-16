Texas A&M vs. Penn State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The 10th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will try to pull off a first-round NCAA Tournament upset against the No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The matchup begins at 9:55 PM on TBS. Penn State is a 3.5-point underdog in the game. Here's what you need to know before filling out your brackets for this 7-10 matchup in the Midwest Region. The over/under in the matchup is set at 134.5.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Time: 9:55 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Des Moines, Iowa
- Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas A&M
|-3.5
|134.5
Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats
- Texas A&M's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 134.5 points 19 times.
- Texas A&M's outings this year have an average total of 139.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Aggies have a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Texas A&M has won 22 out of the 25 games, or 88%, in which it has been favored.
- Texas A&M has a record of 19-3, a 86.4% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Texas A&M has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 134.5
|% of Games Over 134.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas A&M
|19
|59.4%
|73.2
|145.5
|66.2
|134.6
|138.9
|Penn State
|19
|61.3%
|72.3
|145.5
|68.4
|134.6
|137.2
Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends
- Texas A&M is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Aggies have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.
- The Aggies average 73.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 68.4 the Nittany Lions give up.
- When Texas A&M puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 15-5 against the spread and 16-5 overall.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas A&M
|22-10-0
|16-6
|15-17-0
|Penn State
|19-12-0
|7-3
|18-13-0
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits
|Texas A&M
|Penn State
|15-1
|Home Record
|13-4
|7-4
|Away Record
|4-7
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|73.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.9
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.4
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
