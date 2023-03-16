The 10th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will try to pull off a first-round NCAA Tournament upset against the No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The matchup begins at 9:55 PM on TBS. Penn State is a 3.5-point underdog in the game. Here's what you need to know before filling out your brackets for this 7-10 matchup in the Midwest Region. The over/under in the matchup is set at 134.5.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -3.5 134.5

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 134.5 points 19 times.

Texas A&M's outings this year have an average total of 139.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Aggies have a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Texas A&M has won 22 out of the 25 games, or 88%, in which it has been favored.

Texas A&M has a record of 19-3, a 86.4% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

Texas A&M has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 19 59.4% 73.2 145.5 66.2 134.6 138.9 Penn State 19 61.3% 72.3 145.5 68.4 134.6 137.2

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

Texas A&M is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Aggies have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.

The Aggies average 73.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 68.4 the Nittany Lions give up.

When Texas A&M puts up more than 68.4 points, it is 15-5 against the spread and 16-5 overall.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 22-10-0 16-6 15-17-0 Penn State 19-12-0 7-3 18-13-0

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas A&M Penn State 15-1 Home Record 13-4 7-4 Away Record 4-7 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

