The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) on Thursday. This 7-10 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 9:55 PM.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Texas A&M has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Nittany Lions rank 271st.
  • The 73.2 points per game the Aggies average are only 4.8 more points than the Nittany Lions give up (68.4).
  • When Texas A&M totals more than 68.4 points, it is 16-5.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Texas A&M is posting 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than it is in road games (73.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies are surrendering 60.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 67.
  • In home games, Texas A&M is sinking the same number of threes per game as it is on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it owns a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (33%).

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/10/2023 Arkansas W 67-61 Bridgestone Arena
3/11/2023 Vanderbilt W 87-75 Bridgestone Arena
3/12/2023 Alabama L 82-63 Bridgestone Arena
3/16/2023 Penn State - Wells Fargo Arena

