Thursday's first-round NCAA tournament game between the Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) at Wells Fargo Arena at 9:55 PM ET features the Aggies' Wade Taylor IV and the Nittany Lions' Jalen Pickett as players to watch.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

TBS

Texas A&M's Last Game

In its most recent game, Texas A&M fell to Alabama on Sunday, 82-63. Its leading scorer was Dexter Dennis with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dexter Dennis 14 5 2 1 0 3 Wade Taylor IV 13 2 3 1 0 2 Tyrece Radford 12 3 0 0 0 0

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Tyrece Radford averages 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 38.8% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dennis averages a team-high 5.7 rebounds per game. He is also posting 9.2 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 39% from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Henry Coleman III is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.7), and also puts up 9.2 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julius Marble puts up 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 53.2% from the field.

Texas A&M Top Performers (Last 10 Games)