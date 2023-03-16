The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will meet on Thursday at 9:55 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TBS.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Penn State matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Penn State Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-3.5) 134.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas A&M (-3) 135 -155 +135 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas A&M (-2.5) 134.5 -149 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has put together a 23-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Aggies games have hit the over 16 out of 34 times this season.
  • Penn State has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
  • The Nittany Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Texas A&M is four spots higher based on its national championship odds (18th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (22nd-best).
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Aggies' national championship odds up from +12000 at the beginning of the season to +6000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 57th-biggest change.
  • Texas A&M has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.