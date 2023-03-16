The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will meet on Thursday at 9:55 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TBS.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Penn State matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: TBS

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Texas A&M has put together a 23-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Aggies games have hit the over 16 out of 34 times this season.

Penn State has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Texas A&M is four spots higher based on its national championship odds (18th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (22nd-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Aggies' national championship odds up from +12000 at the beginning of the season to +6000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 57th-biggest change.

Texas A&M has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

