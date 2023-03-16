Texas A&M vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will meet on Thursday at 9:55 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TBS.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Penn State matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-3.5)
|134.5
|-165
|+135

|DraftKings
|Texas A&M (-3)
|135
|-155
|+135

|PointsBet
|Texas A&M (-2.5)
|134.5
|-149
|+130

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has put together a 23-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Aggies games have hit the over 16 out of 34 times this season.
- Penn State has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.
Texas A&M Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Texas A&M is four spots higher based on its national championship odds (18th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (22nd-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Aggies' national championship odds up from +12000 at the beginning of the season to +6000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 57th-biggest change.
- Texas A&M has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
