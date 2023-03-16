Tennessee vs. Louisiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and the No. 13 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) battle on Thursday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup starts at 9:40 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Louisiana matchup.
Tennessee vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-11.5)
|136.5
|-650
|+475
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-11.5)
|136
|-675
|+500
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-11)
|136
|-556
|+400
Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- Tennessee has put together a 17-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Volunteers' 33 games have hit the over.
- Louisiana has covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times this year.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Sportsbooks rate Tennessee lower (11th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Volunteers currently have the same odds, going from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2500.
- Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Louisiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +150000
- Louisiana is 53rd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+150000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 104th, a difference of 51 spots.
- Louisiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
