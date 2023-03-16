The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) and the No. 12 seed Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) will meet on Thursday at 3:10 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on truTV.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: truTV

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Trends

San Diego State has covered 15 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

Aztecs games have hit the over 14 out of 32 times this season.

Charleston (SC) has compiled a 19-13-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Cougars' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), San Diego State is 18th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 12th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Aztecs currently have the same odds, going from +6000 at the start of the season to +6000.

San Diego State has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Charleston (SC) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 With odds of +40000, Charleston (SC) has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

