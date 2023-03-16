The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (27-7) and the No. 16 seed Howard Bison (22-12) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 2:00 PM. Kansas is favored by 21.5 points in the contest, which airs on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 1-16 matchup when filling out your brackets. The matchup's over/under is 145.5.

Kansas vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -21.5 145.5

Kansas vs Howard Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Jayhawks have compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread.

Kansas has been at least a -5000 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Jayhawks, based on the moneyline, is 98%.

So far this season, Howard has put together a 16-12-0 record against the spread.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Bison this season with a +1600 moneyline set for this game.

Howard has an implied victory probability of 5.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 12 38.7% 74.9 150.4 67.9 139.8 143.9 Howard 18 64.3% 75.5 150.4 71.9 139.8 146.2

Additional Kansas vs Howard Insights & Trends

Kansas is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Jayhawks have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

Howard is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.

Five of the Bison's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Jayhawks score 74.9 points per game, only three more points than the 71.9 the Bison allow.

When Kansas scores more than 71.9 points, it is 10-7 against the spread and 18-1 overall.

The Bison average 7.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Jayhawks allow (67.9).

Howard is 10-8 against the spread and 15-7 overall when it scores more than 67.9 points.

Kansas vs. Howard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 14-17-0 1-3 14-17-0 Howard 16-12-0 0-1 15-13-0

Kansas vs. Howard Home/Away Splits

Kansas Howard 15-1 Home Record 12-2 7-4 Away Record 6-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.