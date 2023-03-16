Houston vs. Northern Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) and the No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Houston is favored by 18.5 points in the opening round matchup, which begins at 9:20 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 1-16 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 121.5.
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Time: 9:20 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-18.5
|121.5
Houston vs Northern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- The Cougars have a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Houston has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -5000 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 98% chance of a victory for the Cougars.
- Northern Kentucky has gone 14-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Norse have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1400.
- Northern Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 6.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 121.5
|% of Games Over 121.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|24
|77.4%
|75
|143.2
|56.5
|120.1
|134.7
|Northern Kentucky
|21
|72.4%
|68.2
|143.2
|63.6
|120.1
|132.1
Additional Houston vs Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Houston has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- The Cougars have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
- Northern Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Norse have gone over the total four times.
- The Cougars score 11.4 more points per game (75) than the Norse give up (63.6).
- When Houston totals more than 63.6 points, it is 15-10 against the spread and 27-1 overall.
- The Norse score 11.7 more points per game (68.2) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (56.5).
- When it scores more than 56.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 12-11 against the spread and 18-8 overall.
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|16-15-0
|9-5
|14-17-0
|Northern Kentucky
|14-15-0
|0-0
|12-17-0
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits
|Houston
|Northern Kentucky
|16-2
|Home Record
|14-3
|11-0
|Away Record
|6-6
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.3
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
