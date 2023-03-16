A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 1-seed Houston Cougars (31-3) take the court against the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest starts at 9:20 PM, on TNT.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-19.5) 122.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-19.5) 121.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Houston (-19.5) 121.5 -10000 +2000 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Houston has compiled an 18-15-1 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Cougars' 34 games have hit the over.
  • Northern Kentucky has covered 14 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Norse games have hit the over 12 out of 32 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +500
  • Houston is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (second-best).
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +900 at the start of the season to +500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 79th-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.

