The No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) will be looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) on Thursday. This 1-16 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 9:20 PM.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

Houston has put together an 18-15-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Cougars' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Northern Kentucky has covered 14 times in 32 games with a spread this year.

Norse games have gone over the point total 12 out of 32 times this season.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +450

+450 Houston's national championship odds (+450) place it best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only second-best.

The Cougars' national championship odds have improved from +900 at the beginning of the season to +450, the 78th-biggest change among all teams.

Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 18.2%.

Northern Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000000

+1000000 Northern Kentucky ranks 62nd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+1000000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 196th, a difference of 134 spots.

Based on its moneyline odds, Northern Kentucky has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

