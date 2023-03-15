The Sam Houston Bearkats (25-7) host the Santa Clara Broncos (23-9) at Leavey Center on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Sam Houston vs. Santa Clara Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Leavey Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sam Houston Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston's games have gone over the point total in 10 out of 27 opportunities (37%).

The Bearkats are 15-11-0 against the spread this season.

Sam Houston has covered the spread more often than Santa Clara this year, recording an ATS record of 15-11-0, compared to the 14-13-0 record of Santa Clara.

Sam Houston vs. Santa Clara Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sam Houston 73.2 150.7 58.9 132.5 132.9 Santa Clara 77.5 150.7 73.6 132.5 149.6

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

Sam Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Three of Bearkats' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Bearkats average just 0.4 fewer points per game (73.2) than the Broncos allow (73.6).

When Sam Houston puts up more than 73.6 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

Sam Houston vs. Santa Clara Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sam Houston 15-11-0 10-16-0 Santa Clara 14-13-0 14-13-0

Sam Houston vs. Santa Clara Home/Away Splits

Sam Houston Santa Clara 12-1 Home Record 14-4 10-5 Away Record 6-3 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.1 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 81.2 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

