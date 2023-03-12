The Oklahoma City Thunder (32-35) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (17-49) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and BSOK
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -3.5 -

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 39 of Oklahoma City's 66 games with a set total.
  • The Thunder have gone 42-25-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has been favored 20 times and won 10, or 50%, of those games.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Thunder.

Thunder vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 0 0% 118.1 230.4 116.7 239 230.1
Spurs 0 0% 112.3 230.4 122.3 239 232.7

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • The Thunder are 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Thunder have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.
  • Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (21-11-0) than it has at home (21-14-0).
  • The Thunder record 118.1 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 122.3 the Spurs allow.
  • Oklahoma City is 18-4 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 122.3 points.

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Thunder and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 42-25 8-3 39-28
Spurs 27-39 22-36 38-28

Thunder vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Thunder Spurs
118.1
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
18-4
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 12-8
18-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 8-12
116.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.3
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
20-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 17-7
17-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-11

