The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (24-8) will hit the court in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-10). The teams will face off Saturday at 1:00 PM live on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls put up an average of 76.4 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

Oklahoma State has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 57.4 points.

Texas' record is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 76.4 points.

The Longhorns put up 74.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 68.5 the Cowgirls allow.

When Texas totals more than 68.5 points, it is 17-2.

When Oklahoma State gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 17-5.

The Longhorns are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Cowgirls concede to opponents (43.1%).

The Cowgirls make 43.5% of their shots from the field, just 5.7% more than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Schedule