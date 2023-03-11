Texas vs. Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big 12 Tournament
Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns (24-8) and Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-10) matching up at Municipal Auditorium has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on March 11.
The Longhorns head into this contest on the heels of a 60-42 win over Kansas State on Friday.
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 74, Oklahoma State 65
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns' signature win of the season came in a 78-58 victory against the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners on January 25.
- The Longhorns have eight wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.
- Texas has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 14) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 25
- 74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27
- 62-48 over USC (No. 35) on December 18
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns have a +541 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.9 points per game. They're putting up 74.3 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are allowing 57.4 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Texas scores fewer points per game (72.3) than its season average (74.3).
- The Longhorns post 78.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 71.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Texas is ceding 53.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 63.9.
- The Longhorns have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 68.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.0 points fewer than the 74.3 they've scored this year.
