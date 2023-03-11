Josh Giddey and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Giddey, in his last appearance, had 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 132-101 loss to the Suns.

Below, we dig into Giddey's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.2 15.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.3 Assists 6.5 6.2 7.9 PRA 30.5 30.2 30.7 PR 24.5 24 22.8 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Josh Giddey has made 7.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.8% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.0 threes per game, or 8.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Giddey's opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.9 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Pelicans concede 113.4 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 42.1 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have given up 25.2 per game, 13th in the league.

The Pelicans allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

Josh Giddey vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 33 17 7 4 0 0 1 12/23/2022 34 20 10 6 2 1 1 11/28/2022 28 7 5 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.