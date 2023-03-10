The No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (26-4) will take the court in C-USA Tournament against the No. 4 seed UTEP Miners (20-10). The teams will face off Friday at 5:30 PM live on ESPN+.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Miners put up 12.9 more points per game (68.9) than the Lady Raiders give up to opponents (56).

UTEP has put together a 19-8 record in games it scores more than 56 points.

Middle Tennessee is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.

The 73.8 points per game the Lady Raiders put up are 10.2 more points than the Miners allow (63.6).

Middle Tennessee has a 22-2 record when scoring more than 63.6 points.

UTEP has a 17-8 record when giving up fewer than 73.8 points.

This year the Lady Raiders are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Miners concede.

The Miners make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Lady Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

