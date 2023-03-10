UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (26-4) and the UTEP Miners (20-10) squaring off at Ford Center at The Star in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-58 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on March 10.
The Miners' last outing on Thursday ended in a 64-54 victory against Louisiana Tech.
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, UTEP 58
UTEP Schedule Analysis
- The Miners' best win this season came against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 25). The Miners secured the 65-62 win at home on February 2.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Raiders are 13-2 (.867%) -- tied for the first-most victories.
UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-62 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 2
- 64-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 130) on March 9
- 62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 130) on December 18
- 72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 130) on January 7
- 72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 148) on November 19
UTEP Performance Insights
- The Miners are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game, with a +159 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (111th in college basketball) and allow 63.6 per contest (161st in college basketball).
- UTEP has averaged 1.2 more points in C-USA action (70.1) than overall (68.9).
- The Miners average 72.4 points per game at home, and 67.2 on the road.
- In 2022-23 UTEP is allowing 0.5 more points per game at home (64.6) than away (64.1).
- The Miners are averaging 71.4 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 68.9.
