Texas vs. TCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Big 12 Tournament
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) face off against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-11, 9-9 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Friday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 9:30 PM. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. TCU matchup.
Texas vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-2.5)
|146.5
|-145
|+120
|DraftKings
|Texas (-2)
|147
|-135
|+115
|PointsBet
|Texas (-2.5)
|147.5
|-141
|+120
Texas vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Texas has covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
- In the Longhorns' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- TCU has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times.
- A total of 16 Horned Frogs games this season have hit the over.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Texas is ninth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Longhorns' national championship odds have jumped from +2200 at the start of the season to +2000, the 80th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
