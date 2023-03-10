The No. 2 seed Oklahoma Sooners (24-5) and the No. 10 seed TCU Horned Frogs (8-22) square off in the Big 12 Tournament Friday at Municipal Auditorium. Gametime is at 6:00 PM.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

TCU vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Horned Frogs put up 15.9 fewer points per game (59.5) than the Sooners give up to opponents (75.4).
  • Oklahoma has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.5 points.
  • The 85.2 points per game the Sooners record are 17.2 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (68.0).
  • Oklahoma has a 24-3 record when putting up more than 68.0 points.
  • TCU is 7-20 when giving up fewer than 85.2 points.
  • The Sooners are making 45.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% lower than the Horned Frogs allow to opponents (46.6%).
  • The Horned Frogs shoot 32.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Sooners concede.

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Texas Tech L 66-49 United Supermarkets Arena
3/4/2023 Kansas L 84-61 Schollmaier Arena
3/9/2023 Kansas W 57-52 Municipal Auditorium
3/10/2023 Oklahoma - Municipal Auditorium

