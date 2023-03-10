The No. 2 seed Oklahoma Sooners (24-5) and the No. 10 seed TCU Horned Frogs (8-22) square off in the Big 12 Tournament Friday at Municipal Auditorium. Gametime is at 6:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

TCU vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs put up 15.9 fewer points per game (59.5) than the Sooners give up to opponents (75.4).

Oklahoma has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.5 points.

The 85.2 points per game the Sooners record are 17.2 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (68.0).

Oklahoma has a 24-3 record when putting up more than 68.0 points.

TCU is 7-20 when giving up fewer than 85.2 points.

The Sooners are making 45.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% lower than the Horned Frogs allow to opponents (46.6%).

The Horned Frogs shoot 32.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Sooners concede.

TCU Schedule