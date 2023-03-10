Friday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (26-5) against the Cal Baptist Lancers (18-12) at Orleans Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 10.

The Ladyjacks took care of business in their most recent outing 74-59 against Sam Houston on Wednesday.

SFA vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

SFA vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 75, Cal Baptist 66

SFA Schedule Analysis

On November 26, the Ladyjacks captured their best win of the season, a 67-53 victory over the Boston College Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 102) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Ladyjacks are 10-2 (.833%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

SFA has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).

SFA 2022-23 Best Wins

67-53 over Boston College (No. 102) on November 26

79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 127) on January 12

75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 140) on December 11

79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 144) on February 11

68-63 at home over UTSA (No. 153) on November 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

SFA Performance Insights