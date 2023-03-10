How to Watch the Baylor vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 3 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) will hit the court in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 6 seed Baylor Bears (19-11). The teams will square off Friday at 8:30 PM live on ESPN+.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
Baylor vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Bears score an average of 72.3 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 64.4 the Cyclones give up.
- Baylor has put together a 16-7 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.
- Iowa State's record is 15-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.
- The Cyclones put up 13.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Bears give up (62.4).
- When Iowa State puts up more than 62.4 points, it is 19-6.
- Baylor is 19-6 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.
- This year the Cyclones are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Bears concede.
- The Bears shoot 43.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Cyclones concede.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 71-61
|Ferrell Center
|2/27/2023
|@ Texas
|W 63-54
|Moody Center
|3/4/2023
|West Virginia
|L 63-52
|Ferrell Center
|3/10/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Municipal Auditorium
